Israel to Send Rescue Aid to Brazil Dam Disaster

Brazil’s newly-inaugurated President Jair Bolsonaro learned that being a friend of Zion has its benefits as Israeli Prime Minister promised to send a team to help with a tragic dam collapse that killed at least 40.

The dam, used to store byproducts of an iron ore mining operation owned by Vale SA, burst on Friday. Located in southeastern Brazil, the region has a thriving mining industry. Rescue operations saved over 200 people but authorities believe almost 300 more are still missing.

Firefighters reported that a bus they said was likely filled with bodies but they lacked the specialized equipment needed to bury it out from under tons of mud. In another tragic aspect, it was reported that approximately 100 workers were having lunch in a canteen when they were engulfed by mud.

“Unfortunately, at this point, the chances of finding survivors are minimal. We’re likely to just be rescuing bodies,” Romeu Zema, governor of Minas Gerais told local press.

Netanyahu and Bolsonaro reportedly spoke on the phone on Saturday with the Israeli leader assuring his Brazilian counterpart that the Israeli rescue mission would be en route within 24 hours. Israel is a leader in disaster relief, sending teams of rescue workers and medical teams all over the world. Brazil’s new president, referred to as the Brazilian trump, is a close ally of Israel and has promised to move his country’s embassy to Jerusalem in the near future. Netanyahu honored him by attending the inauguration in Brazil earlier this month.

The president’s son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, also a politician, tweeted his appreciation of the Israeli aid.

“Israel does this because it is a friendly country. It was always around, but was always mistreated by former governments,” he wrote on Twitter. “Excuse me, but for all the bad guys on duty, you just have keep quiet and look how much good comes of this approach,” he wrote.

In 2015, a dam administered by the same company collapsed and killed 19 people only 75 miles away from the site of the current tragedy.