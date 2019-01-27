Israel to Send Rescue Aid to Brazil Dam Disaster

“The Spirit of the Lord God is upon me, because the Lord has anointed me to bring good news to the poor; he has sent me to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives, and the opening of the prison to those who are bound.” Isaiah 61:1 (The Israel Bible™)
Brazil’s newly-inaugurated President Jair Bolsonaro learned that being a friend of Zion has its benefits as Israeli Prime Minister promised to send a team to help with a tragic dam collapse that killed at least 40.
The dam, used to store byproducts of an iron ore mining operation owned by Vale SA, burst on Friday. Located in southeastern Brazil, the region has a thriving mining industry. Rescue operations saved over 200 people but authorities believe almost 300 more are still missing.
Firefighters reported that a bus they said was likely filled with bodies but they lacked the specialized equipment needed to bury it out from under tons of mud. In another tragic aspect, it was reported that approximately 100 workers were having lunch in a canteen when they were engulfed by mud.
I spoke with @jairbolsonaro following the dam collapse disaster in Brazil. I offered that Israel would dispatch aid to the disaster site and assist in the search for survivors. He thanked me and accepted my offer. We agreed than an Israeli mission would leave within 24 hours.
— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) January 26, 2019
The president’s son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, also a politician, tweeted his appreciation of the Israeli aid.
“Israel does this because it is a friendly country. It was always around, but was always mistreated by former governments,” he wrote on Twitter. “Excuse me, but for all the bad guys on duty, you just have keep quiet and look how much good comes of this approach,” he wrote.
Israel faz isso porque é um país amigo. Sempre esteve ali, mas sempre foi mal tratado pelos antigos governantes por razões ideológicas. Desculpem-me, mas para os mal intencionados de plantão só resta ficar quieto e olhar quanta coisa boa vem com essa aproximação. Shalom! 🇧🇷🙏🇮🇱 https://t.co/jkMoQ37QwS
— Eduardo Bolsonaro (@BolsonaroSP) January 27, 2019
In 2015, a dam administered by the same company collapsed and killed 19 people only 75 miles away from the site of the current tragedy.
DAM COLLAPSE IN BRAZIL: At least 9 people are dead and 300 people are missing.
An Israeli rescue team is preparing to fly & help Brazil. Be strong! 🇮🇱🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/LwwYV3emTU
— Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) January 26, 2019