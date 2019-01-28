Barry Shaw has some interesting analysis this week in the Jerusalem Post.

The Israeli writer concludes that there is no peace to be had with the Palestinians. He compares the first George W. Bush term with now, beginning with Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon’s 2002 letter to Bush. In it, he said Israel would begin disengagement with the Palestinians, starting with the pullout from Gaza.

Bush responded with a list of assurances for the Israelis, including this:

“Third, Israel will retain its right to defend itself against terrorism, including to take actions against terrorist organizations. The United States will lead efforts, working together with Jordan, Egypt, and others in the international community, to build the capacity and will of Palestinian institutions to fight terrorism, dismantle terrorist organizations, and prevent the areas from which Israel has withdrawn from posing a threat that would have to be addressed by any other means.”

That didn’t happen.

Hamas moved in immediately, in competition with the equally corrupt and ruthless “Palestinian Authority” (PLO), and they have been allowed to attack Israelis for more than a decade.

American assurances? Bush’s assurances? Bush today lives an elite life in Texas, far away from the consequences of his and Sharon’s policies.

Of the Gaza pullout, Shaw writes:

“Israel withdrew, totally. It physically ejected over 8,000 Jews from their homes and their livelihood on the land. It removed every last Israeli soldier and dismantled the army bases in the Gaza Strip. It left behind fine homes and flourishing agricultural facilities, infrastructure and productive fields and orchards.”

He then says something profound:

“Inevitably, the Palestinian psyche will not change. Not against Israel, and not among themselves.

“Anyone who thinks that a full and permanent peace will be achieved by the creation of a Palestinian state is delusional.”

Increasingly, I take a view that is not popular: diplomacy will never work. The goal must be to ensure that Israel protects the security of its own citizens. Every other consideration must be much farther down the list of priorities.

It’s not unlike a biblical issue, found in Romans 16:17—

“I appeal to you, brothers, to watch out for those who cause divisions and create obstacles contrary to the doctrine that you have been taught; avoid them.”

But no one will do this with the Palestinians.

(Yes, I know the PLO is not Christian and Paul’s admonition is aimed at Christians.)

But nice people don’t like to fight. Nice people usually wish bad things will just go away.

Islam will not go away. That ideology, and its ruthlessness, must be defeated.

There are rumblings that Trump’s peace initiative will carve up part of the Jews’ ancient homeland, and divide Jerusalem.

This then is the best we can hope for from a human government.

Joel 3:2 says—

I will gather all nations

and bring them down to the Valley of Jehoshaphat.[a]

There I will put them on trial

for what they did to my inheritance, my people Israel,

because they scattered my people among the nations

and divided up my land.

Barry Shaw will say things most people won’t.

No leader in the West will. Even few pro Israel organizations will, including Christian Zionists. Too many want to find some accommodation with the Palestinians.

That won’t work.

Reprinted with author’s permission from Rapture Ready