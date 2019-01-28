IDF Sends 130-Strong Search and Rescue Team to Brazil After Dam Collapse

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) sent a 130-strong search and rescue team to Brazil, following a dam collapse that’s already claimed dozens of lives. The team – which has already landed in Brazil – includes divers, engineers and medical experts. The IDF is following a long tradition of sending help to humanitarian disasters, such as earthquakes and floods.

Saving lives isn't about how large the distance is, it's about how far you're willing to go.