IDF Sends 130-Strong Search and Rescue Team to Brazil After Dam Collapse

By Video Manager

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) sent a 130-strong search and rescue team to Brazil, following a dam collapse that’s already claimed dozens of lives. The team – which has already landed in Brazil – includes divers, engineers and medical experts.  The IDF is following a long tradition of sending help to humanitarian disasters, such as earthquakes and floods.



Tagged with: