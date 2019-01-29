“He who withholds grain earns the curses of the people, But blessings are on the head of the one who dispenses it” PROVERBS 11:26 (The Israel Bible™)

The Bible commands the Israelites to set aside a certain portion of their crops, grown in the Land of Israel, for the poor. The corners of their fields, the forgotten sheaves and the grains that fall during harvest are all to be left for the needy (Leviticus 19:9-10, Deuteronomy 24:19). In the Book of Ruth, Boaz sustains his community in this manner and Rut, the poor widow, gathers in his field. This biblical imperative is still practiced in Israel today. Each season, farmers throughout Israel leave over millions of pounds of produce from their fields, which are collected by volunteers and distributed to poor people all over the country.