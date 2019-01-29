Palestinian Media Fake IDF Tear Gas Attack and Other Fairy Tales

He who deals deceitfully shall not live in my house; he who speaks untruth shall not stand before my eyes.” Psalms 101:7 (The Israel Bible™)

A cursory look at two stories shows in Palestinian media shows they worked overtime this week, peddling an alternate reality as news.

A strange video surfaced on Facebook on Saturday, purportedly showing events that took place at the March of Return Riot on the Israeli border. It is difficult to make out since the camera moves around and also due to the bizarre subject matter. The video appears to be showing a group of men, at least one wearing the uniform of a Gazan medic, inundating a youth in an orange vest with tear gas. The men are wearing non-military gas masks.

Tear gas, commonly used as a method for crowd-control, is a chemical weapon that causes severe eye and respiratory pain. Though not lethal, it is very unpleasant.

A possible explanation for the strange activity surfaced when Maan News, an English-language Palestinian news service, published a story about a young child who was injured by IDF tear gas.

The imagination of the Palestinian media was working overtime as another article in Maan reported that Rabbi Yehudah Glick, a Likud Member of Knesset, “stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque (Temple Mount) compound on Monday morning, to perform a wedding ritual inside the compound in violation of standing rules.”

“Locals told Maan that Glick, who was escorted by other Israeli settlers, performed and filmed a wedding ritual inside the compound alongside his fiancee. An Al-Aqsa guard described the step to Ma’an that as a provocative and dangerous challenge to the feelings of Muslims and worshipers.”

The article contained a video of Rabbi Glick’s allegedly “provocative” actions on the Temple Mount. Though a woman is part of the group accompanying Rabbi Glick, she was not Rabbi Glick’s fiancee. It should also be noted that Rabbi Glick is, as the article noted, an Orthodox Jew and he did get married soon after visiting the Temple Mount. It is a Jewish custom for the bride and groom to refrain from seeing each other for several days before the wedding day.

The video presented in the article as proof of Rabbi Glick’s violation does not show any wedding ritual, even one that might be performed in the absence of his bride, but it does show him operating his smart-phone and preparing to blow his nose.

Rabbi Glick is a favorite target of Palestinian media. In July 2016, a computer generated video distributed on social media depicted a terrorist cell stalking and killing Rabbi Glick in front of his home. In fact, he survived an assassination attempt in October 2014 when a Palestinian terrorist shot him four times in the chest.

Rabbi Glick earned the ire of the Palestinians by advocating for equal rights for all religions to pray on the Temple Mount, which is mandated by Israeli and international law.