Texas Rep Calls Out Media for Not Reporting Republican Aid Efforts Amid Shutdown

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) called out the mainstream media for not reporting Republican efforts to pay federal workers in spite of the government shutdown — and how Democrats are failing to step up in good faith and negotiate to help workers.

Instead, the mainstream media has pushed that Republicans are intransigent and not willing to come to the negotiating table–despite the fact that dozens of House Democrats vacationed on Puerto Rican beaches and enjoyed a special performance of the Broadway’s “Hamilton” while House Republicans worked.

Crenshaw tweeted: “Big deal that never got reported: Last week, House GOP voted to pay federal employees their 1st paycheck of 2019, despite shutdown. Only 6 Dems voted with us. It failed. Dem priority is not paying workers or opening gov’t. It is opposing Trump.”

Crenshaw linked to the roll call vote from January 17 showing just six Democrats who crossed party lines to get workers paid despite the shutdown.

He later tweeted a subsequent roll call vote January 23 with the same result and only a slight improvement from House Democrats.

“Update: House GOP voted again to pay federal employees,” he tweeted. “This time just ten Democrats joined us: http://clerk.house.gov/evs/ 2019/roll048.xml …

“Actions speak louder than words.”

The mainstream media continue to distort Republicans’ message on the shutdown and its effects on workers.

Crenshaw was able to tell the story on Fox News — one of the few outlets that provided an additional perspective to the anti-Republican narrative about the government shutdown in the mainstream media.

“Joining @foxnews momentarily to discuss the shutdown, border security and everything House GOP is doing to reopen the government and pay our federal employees. Tune in!” he tweeted.

Reprinted with author’s permission from Accuracy in Media