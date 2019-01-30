“David reigned over all Yisrael, and David executed true justice among all his people” II SAMUEL 8:15 (The Israel Bible™)

King David was an ideal king, not only because of his military prowess, and not even because of the beautiful Psalms he wrote, but because he ruled the nation with “true justice among all his people.” The medieval commentator Ralbag, also known as Gersonides, notes that the emphasis on “true justice” indicates that King David does not rule only with pure justice, which always follows the “letter of the law.” He goes beyond that, practicing righteousness to make sure that everyone gets not only that to which they are legally entitled, but whatever they need. This commitment to the highest level of ethics epitomizes the righteous reign of King David in the eyes of God.