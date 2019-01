President Donald Trump on Wednesday attacked the US intelligence services as “naive” and ‘wrong’ on the threat he says is posed by Iran. ‘Perhaps Intelligence should go back to school!’ Trump said in a blistering series of tweets. ‘The Intelligence people seem to be extremely passive and naive when it comes to the dangers of Iran. They are wrong!’ Trump tweeted.¬†Although especially vehement, it was not the first time Trump has publicly criticized his own intelligence services.