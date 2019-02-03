“Thus said Hashem: I am going to take the stick of Yosef—which is in the hand of Efraim—and of the tribes of Yisrael associated with him, and I will place the stick of Yehuda upon it and make them into one stick; they shall be” EZEKIEL 37:19 (The Israel Bible™)

Yechezkel (Ezekiel) again prophecies about the ingathering of the exiles. He stresses that this a promise for all of Israel; not only for the members of the kingdom of Yehuda (Judea), but also for the tribes from kingdom of Yisrael (Israel) whose people have been considered lost since the Assyrian conquest of the northern kingdom. During the final redemption, all twelve tribes of Israel will return to the Promised Land, and they will re-unite to form one nation unified under one leader. Today, Jews are returning to Eretz Yisrael (the Land of Israel) from all over the world, and are joining together to reestablish the Nation of Israel in the Land of Israel.