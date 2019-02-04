Routes Uncovered: Tell es-Safi, Ancient City of Gath

By Video Manager

Many biblical sites such as Jerusalem or Hebron are well known, but the greatest biblical site in the Holy Land is less familiar to tourists: Tell es-Safi.  This is a very important archaeological site. This is the ancient Gath, which was one of the five Philistine cities. It’s an amazing place because it’s sort of like a buffer zone between the coastal plain and the beginning of the lowlands. Tel Tzafit (Tel es-Safi) means white bluff, because it’s made of chalk… It’s here that the Philistines built a formidable city.