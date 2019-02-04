Routes Uncovered: Tell es-Safi, Ancient City of Gath

Many biblical sites such as Jerusalem or Hebron are well known, but the greatest biblical site in the Holy Land is less familiar to tourists: Tell es-Safi. This is a very important archaeological site. This is the ancient Gath, which was one of the five Philistine cities. It’s an amazing place because it’s sort of like a buffer zone between the coastal plain and the beginning of the lowlands. Tel Tzafit (Tel es-Safi) means white bluff, because it’s made of chalk… It’s here that the Philistines built a formidable city.