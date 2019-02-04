“For there will never cease to be needy ones in your land, which is why I command you: open your hand to the poor and needy kinsman in your land” DEUTERONOMY 15:11 (The Israel Bible™)

Strangely, the word lechem (לחם), ’bread,’ is the root of the word milchama (מלחמה), which means ‘war.’ People usually do not go to war because they are wicked, but rather because they are deprived of basic necessities, such as bread. If we take care of those who are needy and provide for those who are hungry, we will be one step closer to bringing peace to the world. This is one of the reasons why the State of Israel allows for an enormous amount of supplies to cross over into Gaza each day, supplying the people living in Gaza with goods such as food, medical devices and construction materials.