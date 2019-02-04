NY Congresswoman Connects With Anti-Semitic British Labour Leader

By Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

“Ah, shepherds who let the flock of My pasture stray and scatter!—declares Hashem.” Jeremiah 23:1 (The Israel Bible™)

Democratic candidate for Congress from New York Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” (Screenshot)

On Sunday, newly elected Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) exchanged compliments on Twitter with British Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, who has been accused of being an anti-Semite.

Corbyn reached out to Ocasio-Cortez, referring to a phone conversation the two had.

The young Congresswoman responded, indicating that she too enjoyed the connection, indicating a deep ideological bond with her British counterpart.

The implications of this exchange were quickly pointed out on the twitter thread. Yair Rosenberg, a senior writer for Tablet Magazine who frequently lectures on anti-Semitism, tweeted a response.

Elad Nehorai, who writes the blog Pop Chassid, tweeted that anti-semitism was now a problem endemic to the left-wing.

Ocasio-Cortez has suffered from anti-Semitic entanglements in the past. She worked as an organizer for Bernie Sanders’s 2016 presidential campaign. Sanders, Jewish by birth, garnered a strong following among Muslim voters and the left-wing with his platform criticizing Israel’s military response to Hamas rocket barrages that led to the 2014 conflict.

In a 2018 interview with Al Jazeera, Ocasio-Cortez echoed Sanders’ criticism of Israel, calling the IDF reaction to the violent March of Return riots a “massacre.” She immediately backtracked, telling the interviewer that she was not an expert in foreign policy. Ocasio-Cortez also referred to the Jewish presence in Judea and Samaria as an “occupation.” She made an enigmatic, seemingly self-contradictory defense of her statements in a PBS interview, saying, “I believe absolutely in Israel’s right to exist. I am a proponent of a two-state solution.”

Paradoxically, she also claimed that her Puerto Rican ancestry indicated that she had Jewish ancestry.

Last week, a video surfaced of her political party, the Democratic Socialists of America, voting in 2017 to adopt the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) anti-Israel movement. The vote was accompanied by the chant, “From the river to the sea, Palestine must be free” which effectively calls for the elimination of the state of Israel.

Flirting with anti-Semitism seems to be a recent trend among young Democrats in Congress.  Last month, Representatives Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota became the first two Muslim women to serve in the Congress.

They both support BDS, claiming it is their free-speech right to do so. Critics of BDS point to key leadership positions in the movement being held by convicted terrorists who maintain their connections with recognized terrorist organizations.

Based on a 2016 tweet, Omar, who sits on the  Foreign Affairs oversight subcommittee, was accused of perpetuating an anti-Semitic trope depicting Jews as conspiring towards world domination.

Tlaib, a Palestinian, became the focus of criticism on her inaugural day in office. After being sworn in on a Koran, she attended an event where she was recorded shouting out about President Trump, “We’re going to go in and impeach the motherf**ker.” Also, a friend of Tlaib’s, comedian Mohammed “Mo” Amer altered the world map hanging on her office wall, indicating that the area is currently the State of Israel should be labeled Palestine.



