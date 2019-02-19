Scientists Baffled by New Phenomenon: Explosions of Light in Cloudless Skies

“Before the great and terrible day of Hashem comes,* I will set portents in the sky and on earth: Blood and fire and pillars of smoke;” Joel 3:3 (The Israel Bible™)

A Russian satellite discovered strange explosions of light in the sky that have scientists say may be an entirely unprecedented phenomenon. Despite their best efforts, the satellite that detected the lights has gone offline and the scientists still don’t understand the cause behind them.

The Research Institute of Nuclear Physics at the Russian State University reported that an ultraviolet telescope mounted on the Lomonosov MVL-300 satellite registered unexplained “explosions” in the upper atmosphere.

“With the help of the telescope, we have obtained even more important results than we expected,” Mikhail Panasyuk told Sputnik News. “It looks like we have encountered new physical phenomena… We do not yet know their physical nature… For example, during Lomonosov’s flight at an altitude of several dozen kilometers, we have registered several times a very powerful ‘explosion’ of light. But everything was clear underneath it, no storms, no clouds.”

The scientists also confirmed that there were no ground explosions or missile launches at the time they observed the light flashes.

The Lomonosov satellite was launched in 2016 to measure the chemical composition of high-energy cosmic rays from near-Earth orbit and for studying cosmic gamma-ray bursts. The satellite stopped transmitting in June 2018.

Rabbi Yosef Berger, the rabbi of King David’s Tomb on Mount Zion, was surprised that the news of this new phenomenon has not made front page news.

“Lights in the heaven are one of the signs the Messiah is imminent,” Rabbi Berger told Breaking Israel News, citing Balaam’s reference to the Star of Jacob.

What I see for them is not yet, What I behold will not be soon: A star rises from Yaakov, A scepter comes forth from Yisrael; It smashes the brow of Moab, The foundation of all children of Shet. Numbers 24:17

“The end-of-days is going to be a war between truth and lies,” Rabbi Berger said. “This war even exists within science. If a man sees the truth, he needs to shout it to the world. If a man chooses a lie over the truth, it is a sign that he rejects the rule of God; that God created the world and still is the one who makes the world continue. This is the basis of idolatry.”

This is the basis of redemption; to recognize God’s role in the world. We saw that in Egypt. The rejection of this increases just before the redemption. Egypt went through the plagues and did not accept Hashem (God, literally ‘the name’). Here we have scientists seeing a new type of lightning, a sign that Hashem is operating in the world. This is something that should be shouted out to the world.”

The satellite also recorded a similar phenomenon called sprites which appears above thunderstorms. Little else is known about them. Sprites are relatively weak and appear as orange-red in the upper atmosphere, above the storm clouds. Sprites were verified when photographed unintentionally in 1989, underscoring how little is known about natural phenomena that take place directly overhead. The flashes recorded by the Lomonosov could not have been sprites as they appeared in cloudless skies.