Palestinians Blamed for Destruction of Gush Etzion Cherry Orchards, Vineyards

In further evidence of Palestinian agricultural terrorism, approximately 200 cherry trees and vines in a kibbutz near Gush Etzion were destroyed earlier this week.

According to reports, the trees and vines, which are on land owned by KKL-Jewish National Fund, but tended by Kfar Etzion settlement residents, were uprooted and set on fire by Arab vandals.

The head of the Gush Etzion regional council, Shlomo Ne’eman, said “we must take steps to eradicate agricultural terror and fight terrorism in all its cruel forms,” said a report in The Jerusalem Post.

Amitai Porat, the secretary-general of Kfar Etzion, said officials in the settlement were “working with the relevant parties and government ministers to join this struggle more intensely, with the understanding that where the plow will go, the border will be determined,” according to a report in The Times of Israel.

This incident is another in a line of agricultural terrorism to occur in Israel’s Biblical heartland (West Bank). Just days previously, local Arabs destroyed dozens of grapevines in Shiloh in Samaria and Hebron in Judea.

Along the Gaza envelope, Israeli agricultural communities have been ravaged by arson terrorism, destroying thousands of acres of prime arable land.