Explosions and Bursts of the Big Stars

And when you look up to the sky and behold the sun and the moon and the stars, the whole heavenly host, you must not be lured into bowing down to them or serving them. These Hashem your God allotted to other peoples everywhere under heaven. (Deuteronomy: 4:19)

Elvis Presley is not the only big star who allegedly “faked” their death. It can happen with heavy stars as well.

Over 99% of stars develop at a very slow pace – over tens of millions to hundreds of billions of years. But there are exceptions whose rate of development is very fast. Every year, dozens of heavy stars explode in other galaxies. These supernova explosions end the star’s active life, causing them to remain neutron stars that are slightly heavier than our sun – or a black hole that is the most dense object in nature.

The last supernova explosion of a massive star in our Milky Way galaxy was observed in the 17th century in the Cassiopea group. A supernova explosion is a one-time event for any heavy star, and the star actually ends its life.

But there are special rare stars – 100 times heavier than the sun – that “falsify their deaths.” These erupt in giant bursts that throw a lot of material into the star’s surroundings and shine in a light almost as strong as a supernova. These outbursts confuse scientists who mistakenly think that it was indeed a real supernova explosion.

This is where the heavy pair of stars called Carina Nebula (or Homunculus Nebula or Eta Carinae) comes in. It is located in the Carina-Sagittarius arm of the Milky Way, at a distance between 6,500 and 10,000 light years from Earth. The nebula spans about 460 light years in diameter, covering an area of three degrees of the sky. It is one of the largest known star-forming regions in the Milky Way. It is now known to be a binary star system and one of a small class of stars called “luminous blue variables.”

The English astronomer Sir Edmond Halley described it in 1677 as a “star of about fourth magnitude”. Beginning in 1811, the brightness of the star began to rise slowly and reached its peak in April 1843. In 1838, Sir John Herschel observed it as a first-magnitude star. By 1843, it had reached its greatest recorded brightness, as bright as the brightest stars. Unlike the common types of exploding stars called novae and supernovae, it remained bright for several years. From about 1857 it faded steadily, disappearing to the unaided eye only about 1870.

Since then it has varied irregularly about the seventh magnitude. The nebula around the star was formed during its 19th-century brightening and is an expanding shell of gas and dust, shaped like an hourglass with a disk at its center.

In fact, Eta had a huge eruption, but the star was not “dead” and survived to this day. Today, Eta radiation is 5 million times stronger than the sun. It is 7,500 light-years away, so it is visible in the naked eye, but as a weak star. It has been known for many years as a “changing blue giant” whose illumination rose and fell, not necessarily in a regular cycle.

In 2005 astronomers studying far-ultraviolet spectral observations of Eta Carinae made by spacecraft found that it is a binary star system with an orbital period of 5.54 years. Its A component has a temperature of about 15,000 K; its B component, about 35,000 K. The main star in Eta Carinae is about 100 times more massive than the Sun and is eventually expected to become a supernova. Astronomers call it the “star that never dies.”

Dr. Amit Kashi of the physics department of Ariel University in Samaria recently published his findings about the nebula in the journal New Astronomy under the title “Periodicity in the light curve of P Cygni–Indication for a binary companion?”

He says that “like a forensics lab, we have developed special methods that allow us to identify whether what we think of as a supernova is indeed a real explosion or a star ‘faking’ a huge explosion. The main idea is that the cause of a huge eruption is another star in an elliptical orbit around the heavy star.”

The pair of stars undergoes an important development right before our eyes, yet without destroying itself in the explosion, but the supernova explosion is inevitable and will occur in less than a million years.

Heavy stars, Kashi continues, are unstable because the strong radiation coming from them pushes material out against the star gravity that tries to keep it connected to the star. The gravitational forces of the conjugal star as it approaches its oval path to the giant planet can destabilize the delicate balance, causing huge amounts of gas to break away from the heavy star. Some of the material is added to the second star and releases tremendous energy approaching the supernova energy. “This process has unique “fingerprints,” such as the connection between the energy in the process and the time of the eruption, and a typical rate of emitted radiation decay. We have learned to identify these ‘fingerprints,’ and today we know very well how to identify fake outbursts.”

Before moving to Ariel University, he was a research associate in the Minnesota Institute for Astrophysics at the University of Minnesota and investigated topics related to massive stars and their evolution.