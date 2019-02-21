“How fair are your tents, O Yaakov, Your dwellings, O Yisrael!” NUMBERS 24:5 (The Israel Bible™)

Ramban points out that when referring to the homes of the Children of Israel, the verse first mentions tents of Yaakov and then dwellings of Israel. He explains that “tents” are temporary living quarters, referring to Israel’s sojourn in the desert, while “dwellings” implies a permanent living space, hinting to the established life of the Jews in the Holy Land. Just as they are taken care of and protected in the desert, the Children of Israel will ultimately be blessed with success, prosperity and security in Eretz Yisrael.