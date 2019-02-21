Coast Guard Officer Arrested for Planning Terror Attack Was Alleged Jew Hating White Supremacist

Hashem, You know I hate those who hate You, and loathe Your adversaries.” (Psalm 139:21)

A U.S. Coast Guard officer was arrested on Friday on suspicion he was planning a major terrorist attack targeting innocent civilians and politicians based on their liberal beliefs. His list of targets singled out Jewish politicians using racial slurs.

Federal prosecutors filed papers in the U.S. District Court in Maryland charging Lieutenant Christopher Paul Hasson, a 49-year-old stationed in Washington D.C., for gun and drug charges. The motion for detention claimed Hasson “intended to murder innocent civilians on a scale rarely seen in this country.”

“The defendant is a domestic terrorist bent on committing acts dangerous to human life that are intended to affect governmental conduct,” the document read.

Authorities found 15 guns, 1,000 rounds of ammunition, and tactical gear in Hasson’s cramped basement apartment. According to the court document, Hasson never received any tactical, weapons, or explosives-related training. However, from approximately 1988 to 1993, Hasson served in the UnitedStates Marine Corps, and thereafter spent approximately two years on active duty in the Army National Guard

Hasson abused the narcotic tramadol and collected 30 bottles of human growth hormone to “increase his ability to conduct attacks,” according to court documents.

On January 17 Hasson allegedly created a spreadsheet listing his intended victims. This included Democratic Sens. Pelosi, Charles Schumer, Elizabeth Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand, Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, as well as Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Maxine Waters and Ilhan Omar. Also included were journalists listed included CNN’s Chris Cuomo and MSNBC’s Ari Melber.

Also on his list was “Sen blumen jew” who prosecutors presumed was U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT). He referred to Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MASS) as “poco warren, obviously referring to her claims of native American tribal ancestry.

Based on evidence including documents created by Hasson, authorities claimed he had white nationalist views. Prosecutors said that in a draft email from June 2017 Hasson wrote: “I am dreaming of a way to kill almost every last person on the earth. I think a plague would be most successful but how do I acquire the needed Spanish flu, botulism, anthrax, not sure yet but will find something.”

In another draft email, apparently written to a known American neo-Nazi leader, Hasson allegedly wrote, “We need a white homeland as Europe seems lost.”

Hasson reportedly studied parts of a 1,500-page manifesto written by Anders Breivik, a Norwegian mass murderer, on how to amass firearms and compile a list of targets, prosecutors allege. Breivik murdered 77 people in 2011 in two terror attacks. He killed eight people with a car bomb in central Oslo and then shot dead 69 others, many of them teenagers, at a Labour Party camp.

“Breivik believed immigration of Muslim individuals was a threat to European countries, and he believed this wave of immigration was being facilitated by Cultural Marxism and political correctness,” Prosecutors wrote in their report. “Breivik posited that unbridled Muslim immigration would bring the collapse of Western culture and European Civil War. Therefore, in order to curtail Muslim immigration, Breivik advocated for violent action that would serve as a catalyst for the downfall of Cultural Marxist governments. The suggested targets for violent action were influential ‘Cultural Marxist’ politicians, media personalities, professors, writers/artists, non-governmental leaders, and globalist investors. Breivik advocated for focusing on individuals who did not have armed guards.”