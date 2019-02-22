“And I will plant them upon their soil, Nevermore to be uprooted From the soil I have given them —said Hashem your God” AMOS 9:15 (The Israel Bible™)

The prophet Amos proclaims that the people of Israel will return to the Land of Israel, build houses, plant vineyards and trees, and enjoy their bounty. He promises that Hashem (God) will plant the people in their land, never to be uprooted again. Since Hashem has replanted His people in Israel, they have responded to this prophecy and planted vast vineyards and forests, strengthening and beautifying our homeland.