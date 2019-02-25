What Year Will Messiah Be Anointed According to Bible Codes?

“For that reason these days were named Purim, after pur. In view, then, of all the instructions in the said letter and of what they had experienced in that matter and what had befallen them,” Esther 9:26 (The Israel Bible™)

According to Rabbi Matityahu Glazerson, a Bible Codes expert, the 14th day of the Hebrew month of Adar, which begins this year at sundown on Wednesday, March 20, is a particularly auspicious time for Moshiach (Messiah) to be anointed.

In a recent Bible Codes video which has already been viewed more than 10,000 times at press time, Rabbi Glazerson explained that the findings in this table “are far away from being coincidence.” In the case of this table, it’s because the codes include unusually long sentences and other conditions that make “for a very significant table,” in Rabbi Glazerson’s words.

When the video turns to the table itself, the viewer will notice that Glazerson included English translations of the specific codes, parallel to their approximate location in the Hebrew text.

He opens his explanation of this table with the code for the full Hebrew sentence, “Messiah will be anointed.” This is interesting in part because the word Moshiach in Hebrew literally means the anointed one.



In common usage, the word Moshiach has come to refer to a future man, descended from King David, who will serve as king over Israel and whose rule will include the Messianic Age.



When will Moshiach be anointed? Glazerson pointed to a code that reveals the date of the 14th of Adar. Adar is the Hebrew month that falls around February or March each year and the 14th of Adar inaugurates the holiday of Purim, which is based on the Book of Esther.

Consequently, these days are recalled and observed in every generation: by every family, every province, and every city. And these days of Purim shall never cease among the Yehudim, and the memory of them shall never perish among their descendants. Esther 9:28

Strengthening the validity of the table, Glazerson highlights codes for Purim (the holiday), Esther, Mordechai (the heroes of the Book of Esther) and even Hadassah, which is Queen Esther’s original given name.

He was foster father to Hadassah—that is, Esther—his uncle’s daughter, for she had neither father nor mother. The maiden was shapely and beautiful; and when her father and mother died, Mordechai adopted her as his own daughter. Esther 2:7

Glazerson called the inclusion of all of these related codes “very significant” because their appearance together in the same table “never come in such a way.”

Given that the 14th of Adar and the holiday of Purim occurs every year, Glazerson showed three other codes that help pinpoint the date more specifically. Going in chronological order, the first is 5776, which was February 23, 2016. The second is 5779, which is the current year in the Hebrew calendar. The third date he found was 5781, corresponding to February 26, 2021. Glazerson emphasized that three dates in one table is “not usual.”



In explaining these dates, he maintained that there is “a process of Messiah that started in 5776.” The appearance of Moshiach in the current year is “dependent on repentance. Only if Jews would keep the Torah, keep the Sabbath, keep everything which God wants them to keep.”



And if Jews don’t repent in time? “There is an end of days. This is the end of days – 5781.”



In other words, he stated that the process of redemption began in 2016, continues this year and, even without full repentance, will end in 2021.

What can we expect on one of those auspicious days? Glazerson pointed out the codes for geula (redemption) and hatzala (rescue).

He concluded by stating that, “All of them coming here in such a clear way teach us that by keeping the Torah, keeping the Shabbos (Sabbath), keeping everything that God really wants us to keep, only then we’ll have Messiah. If not, then we’ll have to wait, unfortunately, for another almost two years.”