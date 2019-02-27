Ancient Antisemitism Reappears Targeting BIN

In that day, I will set up again the fallen booth of David: I will mend its breaches and set up its ruins anew. I will build it firm as in the days of old.” Amos 9:11 (The Israel Bible™)

Breaking Israel News is being targeted by a Christian media group that is reiterating classic antisemitic claims of Jewish global domination but there is a new twist in this age-old hate-speech: pro-Israel Christians are included as part of the conspiracy.

The nationally syndicated TruNews network produced several videos focusing on articles published on the Breaking Israel News website. In a video released on YouTube in August titled Trumped Up Prophecies: How Kabbalah Wizards & Christian Zionists Are Trying to Build a Third Temple, host Rick Wiles accused Jews of using “witchcraft” to influence President Trump into building the Third Temple, which he called “the devil’s temple.” He also accused evangelical leaders of accepting bribes from Zionists to advance their agenda.

Wiles began working in media in the 1980s. He was hired in 1984 by the Christian Broadcasting Network as the first National Cable Marketing Manager. In 1995, he was hired as the Marketing Director for Trinity Broadcasting Network. Wiles then resigned in September 1998 from the Trinity Broadcasting Network to pursue a career as a radio host, founding TruNews which also served as a ministry. According to Wikipedia, Wiles “opposes Zionism, often making statements that have been perceived as antisemitic.”

In the video, Wiles explained that he disagreed strongly with Christian leaders for what he termed “heresies.” He claimed that evangelical leaders were scheming with “satanic kabbalah mystics…to use President Donald Trump to pave the way for the building of a Third Temple in Jerusalem.” Wiles defined kabbalah to the viewers as “voodoo that Jews do…from Satan,” describing gematria, traditional Jewish numerology, as “witchcraft” forbidden by Biblical mandate.

“This is why the Jews were kicked out of the Promised land,” Wiles said. His co-host described Christian Zionism as a “fellowship with the devil.”

“[This is a] Satanic marriage between kabbalah wizards and American evangelical pastors and Bible prophecy teachers and ministry leaders,” Wiles stated. “Kabbalah is witchcraft and sorcery from Satan.”

Wiles also singled out evangelical leaders John Hagee, Mike Evans, Pat Robertson, and Perry Stone, for promoting Zionism

“They are in alignment with kabbalah wizards,” Wiles said. “I didn’t know how Zionist Pat Robertson was.”

He accused Robertson, his former employer, of “accepting the offer.”

“What is the amount they were given? What is the price tag?” Wiles said. “I don’t think President Trump knows about this… but he is being set up to be used by these people.”

Shelley Neese, author of The Copper Scroll Project and president of The Jerusalem Connection International (TJCI), noted that Wiles frequently perpetuates what she classified as “classic antisemitism” but with a new twist.

“He accused AIPAC (the pro-Israel political lobbying group) of controlling the world,” Neese told Breaking Israel News. “But when he accuses the Jews of nefarious plans, he is including Christian Zionists in with the Jews. This is the first time in history that Christians have been included in antisemitic attacks. I am proud to be included among the amazing pro-Israel Christians included in his accusations but I was offended at how he related to these amazing people.”

Neese maintained that Wiles’ anti-Jewish stance betrayed his claim to being a voice for conservatism.

“He claims to be right-wing conservative but even non-Christian conservatives are pro-Israel,” Neese noted. “So Wiles is walking away from a lot of Christianity as well as Republicans and conservatives. He came out against the anti-Boycott Divestment Sanction law as suppressing free speech. This is remarkable because in doing so, he is actually aligning with terrorism.”

As an advocate for Israel, Neese is aware of the growing Jewish-Christian alliance and sees it as being mutually beneficial.

“American Christian leaders have been standing with the Jews and I am seeing Jews reciprocate, standing with us on matters that are important to us, even when they are issues that don’t touch upon Israel,” Neese said. “We have common values that are being attacked here in America. We feel so alone that this alliance is important for our morale and spirit.”

Though Wiles clothed his statements in Christian terms, Neese rejected that they had any theological basis.

“Over and over, Wiles explained that Jesus said that He was the Temple, that he was the Promised Land,” Neese said. “He says things that Jesus doesn’t say. By making the land and the promises of the prophets entirely spiritual, Wiles is putting his words in the mouth of Jesus.”

“The flag the evangelicals are waving is that if we are looking for a new earth, it will be centered in a physical Jerusalem,” Neese said. “We don’t need to spiritualize that. When it is built, it will be the House of Prayer for all Nations the prophet promised.”

The TruNews video went on to target the Jews’ desire to build the prophesied Third Temple.

“This witchcraft is driving for a war in Jerusalem,” co-host Edward Szall said. “Right now, the Muslims hold the Temple Mount. They will need to invade or take that ground.”

It should be noted that the Temple Mount was, in fact, conquered by Israel in the 1967 Six-Day War.

Wiles admitted that the “average Christian Zionist” supports the Jews’ efforts to bring about a prophesied Third Temple in what he termed a “marriage from hell.”

“It is blasphemy to support any aspect of building the Temple,” Wiles said. “Because that is the devil’s temple…They [the Jews] are trying to bring in the antichrist, the son of perdition.

Wiles made the perplexing claim that “God never told people to build the first temple or the second temple.”

John Enarson, the Christian Relations Director for Cry For Zion, explained the theological flaw in Wiles’ Christian criticism of the Jewish desire to build the Third Temple.

“Criticizing the Jewish Third Temple is completely unbiblical,” Enarson told Breaking Israel News. “It is God’s house. You can’t find anything in Christian literature that would contradict building the Third Temple. Jesus loved the Temple.”

Enarson understood the basis for Wiles’ misrepresentation of the Third Temple.

“On one hand, Christians will do everything they can to hasten the Messiah,” Enarson explained. “But on the other hand, some Christians are afraid that when the Jews want to rebuild the Temple, they will bring a false Messiah as well as the difficult events that were prophesied. Clearly, this is a contradiction. You can’t push the Messiah away. The theology isn’t entirely thought through. They are excited about one but concerned about the other.”

“You can see the end of days as the apocalypse or as the great redemption,” Enarson said. “The truth is that it is both. It is scary but it also contains hope.”

Enarson also noted that there is a difference between divination and sorcery which are forbidden, and codes which are essential to the Bible.

“Jeremiah uses codes, rearranging letters,” Enarson said.

all the kings of the north, whether far from or close to each other—all the royal lands which are on the earth. And last of all, the king of Sheshach shall drink. Jeremiah 25:26

The term Sheshach has traditionally been explained as a reference to the city of Babylon. This is interpreted through the Atbash code, a monoalphabetic cipher formed by taking the alphabet and mapping it to its reverse, so that the first letter becomes the last letter, the second letter becomes the second to last letter, and so on. Atbash seems to date back to the days of the major prophets) the letters of the Hebrew alphabet are substituted to its correspondent letters. Thus (Sheshach) ששך becomes בבל (Babylon).

“Gematria and codes are something Christians should respect,” Enarson said.

Rabbi Tuly Weisz, the publisher of Breaking Israel News, was offended at Wiles’ description of revered Torah scholar Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, whom Wiles said: “looks like an evil old wizard.”

“As a Jew, this is offensive on so many levels,” Rabbi Weisz said. “For the first time in history, Jews and Christians are coming together. But clearly, antisemitism is still a major threat, coming from both the left and the right.”

“It is personally heartbreaking that a Christian media figure would laugh at, even mock, one of the greatest rabbis of our generation based on his appearance. This is personal and petty. I am horrified that a Christian media is using YouTube to promulgate these vicious antisemitic tropes such as global Jewish conspiracies, undue financial influence on foreign policy.”

“As someone deeply committed to building relationships between Christians and Jews, I call on our Christian friends to renounce antisemitism in all its vicious forms and in every pathetic forum that it appears,” Rabbi Weisz concluded.