Blessings From Heaven: Kinneret Rises Six Centimeters in 24 Hours

“Pour down, O skies, from above! Let the heavens rain down victory! Let the earth open up and triumph sprout Yes, let vindication spring up: I Hashem have created it.” Isaiah 45:8 (The Israel Bible™)

As God continues to answer Israel’s prayers for rain, the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rose by an astounding six centimeters (2.36 inches) over the last 24 hours and almost five feet so far this winter.

Prior to this bountiful rainfall, Israel had been suffering from a five-year drought and 2018 was one of the driest in the last 100 years. Though Israel is a leader in water technology, receiving much of its water from desalination and recycling, the Kinneret, supplied by rainfall, still accounts for 25 percent of the drinking water.

Kinneret Water Authority officials report on Wednesday morning, February 27, 2019, that the level rose above the lower red line. The level on Wednesday morning was reported to be -212.98 meters, rising above the lower red line for the first time in two years.

The Water Authority marks three threshold lines on the lake: The upper red line, the lower red line, and the black line. The upper red line is 208.9 meters below sea level. When the water level reaches the upper line, the Deganya Dam is opened to allow greater flow into the Jordan River and prevent the lake from overflowing. If the level falls below the lower red line, 213 meters below sea level, the concentration of pollutants rises to undesirable levels and pumping water from the lake is prohibited. When the black line at 214.4 meters below sea level is reached, the openings to the pumps are exposed to the air, and they can no longer send lake water into the National Water Carrier.

Flash floods flowed through the Judean Desert all week and the Hermon, the highest mountain in Israel, was covered in fresh snow.

Israel is currently experiencing unseasonably cold weather but temperatures are expected to rise after Shabbat though occasional rain is still expected in the north and in central Israel.

Kinneret Water Authority officials report on Wednesday morning, February 27, 2019, that the level has risen above the lower red line. The level on Wednesday morning is reported to be -212.98 meters and the red line is -213.00 meters. Rain in Israel is a reflection of the relationship between the Jews and God.

If, then, you obey the commandments that I enjoin upon you this day, loving Hashem your God and serving Him with all your heart and soul, I will grant the rain for your land in season, the early rain and the late. Deuteronomy 11:13

Jews begin praying for rain on the holiday of Sukkot. The special prayer for rain will continue until the holiday of Passover which begins on April 19. Since this year is a leap year, an extra month of Adar is added to the calendar resulting in an additional month of prayers for rain.