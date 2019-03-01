“Hashem gave to Yisrael the whole country which He had sworn to their fathers that He would assign to them; they took possession of it and settled in it.” JOSHUA 21:41 (The Israel Bible™)

Hashem fulfills His promise to the People of Israel, who live in and possess the Land of Israel. The Ramban notes that there are three aspects to the Jewish People’s obligation regarding Eretz Yisrael: They are commanded to live in Eretz Yisrael, to build up the land through strengthening its Jewish community, and to maintain a sovereign government ruling over Eretz Yisrael. Thus, though it’s important for individuals to live in the Land of Israel, it’s also critically important that the Nation of Israel has “taken possession of it and settled in it,” as this verse describes.