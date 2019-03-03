Boomerang, an Israel advocacy video group, reported on the terror attacks this past week which brought the total up to 344 so far this year. The video also presents a picture of how children whose father was taken from them in a terror attack are now young parents, raising their children with a legacy of love and belief.
Boomerang’s Weekly Terrorism Report: 52 Attacks, 28 Firebombs, 1 Attempted School Infiltration
