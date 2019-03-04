They found rich, good pasture, and the land was ample, quiet, and peaceful. The former inhabitants were of Ham; (1 CHRONICLES 4:40)

The Hebrew word for ‘peaceful’ in this verse is shalva (שלוה), rather than the more common word ‘shalom’ (שלום). What is the difference between shalom and shalva? The 19th-century commentator Malbim explains that shalom refers an external peace, meaning that one is free from threats or harm. Shalva, on the other hand, refers to internal harmony. Accordingly, this verse teaches that the inhabitants of the cities of Shimon experienced not only a quiet security from outside threats, but also enjoyed peaceful coexistence with their brethren and neighbors. In his prayer for the peace of Jerusalem (Psalm 122:6) the Psalmist includes both terms: “Pray for the well-being (shalom) of Yerushalayim; may those who love you be at peace (shalva).”