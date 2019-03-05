“Open the gates, and let A righteous nation enter, [A nation] that keeps faith.” ISAIAH 26:2 (The Israel Bible™)

Israel’s first Chief Rabbi, Abraham Isaac Kook, expounds upon the nature of righteousness, described in beautiful poetry in this verse. “The purely righteous do not complain about evil, but increase justice. They do not complain about godlessness, but increase faith. They do not complain about ignorance, but increase wisdom.” Let us strive to become “purely righteous” by increasing justice, faith and wisdom in this world.