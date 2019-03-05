US Deploys Improved THAAD Missile-Defense System in Israel for First Time

The sluggard says, “There is a lion outside! I shall be killed in the streets!” Proverbs 22:13 (The Israel Bible™)

The U.S .military has deployed its latest Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile-defense system in Israel for the first time for use in an exercise with Israel’s military, announced the Israel Defense Forces on Monday.

“The IDF is working in cooperation with U.S. forces in order to enhance coordination between the two militaries and to strengthen the ability to defend Israeli airspace,” it said in a statement.

“The IDF is grateful for this exercise and stands ready to protect Israel’s airspace and civilians against a variety of threats from near and far,” it added.