What can a Haman do when he has the King’s Ring? A lot, if he is not stopped. Rav Mike Feuer joins Rabbi Yishai to understand the psychology of a megalomaniacal Amalekite and to finish up the book of Exodus with clouds of God’s presence in the Tabernacle. Then, Malkah Fleisher on Jay Leno’s support of Israel, Yishai rags on reporters, and happy Adar II!!!