Journalist Detained by Maduro Forces Talks Venezuela

In Venezuela, the besieged government of President Nicolas Maduro is stepping up the pressure against foreign support for opposition leader Juan Guaido. The German Ambassador to Caracas has been ordered to leave the country after Germany expressed support for Guaido, and journalists are being detained and face deportation or have been deported. Journalist and author Annika Hernroth-Rothstein was detained, beaten and robbed by Maduro-linked forces while reporting from Venezuela and discusses the crisis.