Gaza Celebrates Intl. Women’s Day By Using Women as Human Shields; Firing Rockets at Israel; Balloon Carrying RPG

“If anyone insults his father or his mother, he shall be put to death; he has insulted his father and his mother—his bloodguilt is upon him.” Leviticus 20:9 (The Israel Bible™)

Friday was International Women’s Day and Hamas took the opportunity to use Gazan women as human shields in order to attack Israel’s southern border.

Take a close look at this photo. Do you see the woman climbing Israel’s border fence during a riot in Gaza? Now look and see what’s hiding on the ground behind her.

Hamas uses its women and children as human shields and it must stop. #IWD2019 pic.twitter.com/kGUaKXcd4s — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 8, 2019

Palestinian Media Watch noted that the Palestinian Authority (PA) utilized International Women’s Day as an opportunity to praise terrorism, female martyrs in particular.

“We have had female Martyrs, wounded, and prisoners… The women were the first to take part in the battle. That is why we also have female Martyrs – Shadia Abu Ghazaleh (i.e., terrorist, prepared bombs for terror attacks), Dalal Mughrabi (i.e., terrorist who led murder of 37, 12 of them children), Wafa Idris (i.e., first female suicide bomber, murdered 1), Ayyat Al-Akhras (i.e., youngest female suicide bomber, murdered 2), Darin Abu Aisheh (i.e., female suicide bomber, wounded 3)…”

On Friday afternoon, a mortar fired from Gaza landed in an open field in southern Israel. The Israeli Air Force (IAF) responded by hitting a Hamas military site in Gaza.

Also on Friday, an estimated 8,0000 Gazans rioted along the security fence separating Israel from Gaza. Two men carrying a knife and hand grenade crossed into Israel, evading capture by the IDF for half an hour. One Palestinian was reported killed in the confrontations. The March of return riots began last March 30.

On Saturday, a cluster of balloons launched carrying an RPG (rocket-propelled grenade) anti-tank shell from Gaza landed in Southern Israel. Police sappers dealt with the dangerous article.

המתיחות בדרום | תיעוד הפרחת בלון תבערה שמחובר לראש נפץ של טיל נ”ט מהיום – כפי שפורסם על ידי יחידת “אבנאא’ א-זוארי” ברצועת עזה @LiranHaroni pic.twitter.com/fVpw7AHpaL — החדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) March 9, 2019

A second balloon was also discovered with a suspicious object attached. It too was neutralized by sappers.

On Saturday night, another mortar was fired into southern Israel. The IAF responded with airstrikes targeting Hamas military targets including two vessels.

Also on Saturday night, a family living near the Gaza border reported that a bullet from Gaza penetrated the walls of their home, entering their living room.

Palestinian media reported that in negotiations with Egypt, Hamas agreed to reduce hostilities with Israel in exchange for economic concessions.