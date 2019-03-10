PA Man Shot Trying to Drive Through Checkpoint

“But your iniquities have been a barrier Between you and your God, Your sins have made Him turn His face away And refuse to hear you.” Isaiah 59:2 (The Israel Bible™)

An Arab man who attempted to run his car through an Israel Defense Forces’ checkpoint in an effort to evade inspection was shot dead on Sunday just north of Jericho in the Jordan Valley.

According to reports, a car driven by a man wearing a mask attempted to rush through a makeshift road checkpoint around 1 a.m.

Police had apparently received information regarding a “suspicious car” and set up a checkpoint in the Jordan Valley.

An officer in the path of the vehicle called for the driver to stop, opening fire when he did not comply. The driver was killed and two other passengers jumped out of the car, fleeing on foot.

Inside the car, troops found suspected stolen items and burglary tools. Police are investigating the incident.