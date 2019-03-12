“A land of wheat and barley, of vines, figs, and pomegranates, a land of olive trees and honey” DEUTERONOMY 8:8 (The Israel Bible™)

The Torah names seven species as the special agricultural products of Eretz Yisrael. Even today, these seven crops can be seen growing all over Israel. In particular, the pomegranate has always been a symbol of beauty. Its unique shape was a favorite design element, appearing on the priestly garments and the pillars at the entrance to the Beit Hamikdash in Yerushalayim.