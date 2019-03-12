UN Insists Israel Must Help Finance Palestinian Terror

“According to their deserts, So shall He repay fury to His foes; He shall make requital to His enemies, Requital to the distant lands.” Isaiah 59:18 (The Israel Bible™)

After three days of debate, a majority of the nations represented on the UN Security Council (UNSC) opposed the decision by Israel to withhold monies from the Palestinian Authority (PA) to offset funds used for the PA “pay-to-slay” program. Kuwait and Indonesia initiated the deliberations.

In order to help the PA, Israel agreed to collect certain taxes on its behalf. Last month, the Israeli security cabinet decided to deduct more than half a billion shekels from these taxes to offset the amount the PA pays to terrorists and their families in accordance with an Israeli law passed in July 2018.

In 2018 the PA budgeted 1.2 billion shekels (approximately $350 million) for these payments.

Kuwait’s UN Ambassador Mansour Al-Otaibi told reporters that Israel’s action was “in violation of existing bilateral agreements.”

“This is a unilateral decision, it’s not acceptable, it’s a violation of the Oslo agreement and Paris protocol, and this is Palestinian money,” Mansour told reporters after the session.

Mansour’s statement ignores Article 25 of the Israeli-Palestinian Interim Agreement on the West Bank and the Gaza Strip which states that each side will “actively prevent incitement to violence, including violence against the other side or persons under the authority of the other side;” and “apprehend, investigate and prosecute perpetrators and all other persons directly or indirectly involved in acts of terrorism, violence and incitement.”

The U.S. was the only country included in the closed-door sessions to denounce the PA policy and defend Israel’s right to not participate in funding its own demise. Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt posted a flurry of tweets condemning the PA policy.

Last week, the PA announced it would be paying only 50 percent of the monthly payroll of the Palestinian civil servants for the month of February 2019. It also announced that it has already paid the more-than 4,500 terrorists the full amounts promised to them. The PA Finance Minister stated to the media that he plans to borrow $50 million a month from banks during the coming months in order to continue the payments.