“They pass through the Valley of Baca, regarding it as a place of springs, as if the early rain had covered it with blessing.” PSALMS 84:7 (The Israel Bible™)

The sons of Korach write a psalm depicting the longing for the Beit Hamikdash and the desire to make the great pilgrimage to Yerushalayim three times a year. From all corners of the land, pilgrims make their way to the Holy City for the three festivals, bearing gifts to present in the Beit Hamikdash. Some traverse long distances, while others walk a short way to get to Jerusalem and the Beit Hamikdash. The psalmist writes how the pilgrims would pass through the Emek Habakha, literally ‘the valley of tears,’ struggling to make their way home. With the passing of every year in Israel, a new record is set in the number of pilgrims – especially Christian pilgrims – who visit the land. According to the Ministry of Tourism, in 2018, Israel welcomed some four million tourists – an increase in tourist arrivals of 13 percent compared to 2017, and 38% compared to 2016. Indeed, visiting Israel is a very special way to honor the Land, People and God of Israel.