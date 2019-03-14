Satellite Images Show Likely Iranian Military Installation in Syria

“I will strengthen the house of Judah, and I will save the house of Joseph. I will bring them back because I have compassion on them, and they shall be as though I had not rejected them, for I am the Lord their God and I will answer them. Zechariah 10:6 (The Israel Bible™)

A military installation near the Lebanese-Syrian border is being utilized to produce precision surface-to-surface missiles, likely with Iranian backing, according to an intelligence report published on Wednesday by ImageSat International.

The firm mentioned that neither warheads nor missile engines are being manufactured at the compound in the northwestern Syrian city of Safita, which is almost five miles from the border with Lebanon.

The factory, which is being built in the town of Safita, east of Tartus on the Mediterranean coast, is in an area controlled by the Syrian regime and in the vicinity of Russian SAM (surface-to-air missile) deployment.

“The construction patterns, the compound location and the activity signs at the compound and its region, increase the probability that this is a missile manufacturing site,” (ISI) said, adding that “if this site is indeed related to SSM manufacturing it is possible that the two hangers include production line and the third is for manufacture or assembly.”

The firm added that there has been increased vehicular activity to the compound in recent months, in addition to a new water tower constructed there.