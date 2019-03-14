“And you shall take possession of the land and settle in it, for I have assigned the land to you to possess” NUMBERS 33:53 (The Israel Bible™)

This verse is the source for the biblical command to settle and inhabit the Land of Israel. For centuries, the Jewish people yearned to return and resettle their land. While over the centuries, some individuals were able to fulfill these dreams, the founding of the State of Israel in 1948 made it possible for any Jew who wishes to return to come and settle in their homeland. Today, there are approximately six million Jews and eight million total residents in Eretz Yisrael.