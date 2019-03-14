PJTN Must Be The Voice For The Voiceless

Who will rise up for me against the evildoers? Who will stand up for me against the workers of iniquity? Psalms 96:14 (The Israel Bible™)

Proclaiming Justice for the Nations’ (PJTN) President Laurie Cardoza-Moore was recently interviewed by i24 News in New York. She appeared as part of PJTN’s nationwide campaign – that is also gaining international traction – to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from Congress. Omar has unashamedly used antisemitic tropes to impugn the loyalty of American Jews in general and Jewish U.S. lawmakers in particular.