PJTN Must Be The Voice For The Voiceless

By Video Manager

Who will rise up for me against the evildoers? Who will stand up for me against the workers of iniquity? Psalms 96:14 (The Israel Bible™)

Proclaiming Justice for the Nations’ (PJTN) President Laurie Cardoza-Moore was recently interviewed by i24 News in New York. She appeared as part of PJTN’s nationwide campaign – that is also gaining international traction – to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from Congress. Omar has unashamedly used antisemitic tropes to impugn the loyalty of American Jews in general and Jewish U.S. lawmakers in particular.