BIN Video Report From Temple Mount: Arab Riots and Thanksgiving Offering

I will bring them to My sacred mount And let them rejoice in My house of prayer. Their burnt offerings and sacrifices Shall be welcome on My mizbayach; For My House shall be called A house of prayer for all peoples.” Isaiah 56:7 (The Israel Bible™)

Breaking Israel News joined a Jewish mass ascension to the Temple Mount, braving angry Palestinians and joyously participating in a covert ceremony intended as the first tiny step towards reinstating the Temple service.

BIN feature article writer Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz takes you on his morning ritual preceding the ascension to the Temple Mount. Bathing in a mikveh (ritual bath) followed by morning prayer at the Kotel (Western Wall). During an inspiring interview with Rabbi Yisrael Ariel, founder of the Temple Institute, before entering the Temple Mount compound, the rabbi explained the significance of the site for everyone in the world. The tension is palpable as Israeli police armed with tear gas accompany the crowd of Jews past the Sha’ar HaRachamim where the Palestinians have usurped yet another area for the exclusive use of Muslims. A couple smuggled a box of dates up to the site, wanting to bring a Thanksgiving offering for the husband’s miraculous recovery from a serious illness. Tensions flare as Arabs, hired by the Waqf (Muslim authority) stage a counterprotest, scuffling with police, angry that a young Jewish boy had the temerity to step onto the sidewalk.