Breaking News: Shooting Attack Reported Near Ariel in Samaria

Several people were reported injured in multiple attacks. One person was stabbed at the junction near the town of Ariel in Samaria. The unknown number of terrorists then fled the scene in a car, firing multiple shots as they drove past Gitai Avisar junction. One report is that the terrorist attacked an IDF soldier and succeeded in stealing his gun.

Multiple people were shot and wounded. One is in critical condition. Two are in serious condition.

Unconfirmed that a #Palestinian stabbed a soldier and stole his gun before fleeing to another location where he kept firing. Reports of at least 6 injured — Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) March 17, 2019

Initial reports are that the attack may have been a combined shooting and stabbing, and media reports indicate one person was injured from a stabbing.

The terrorist has fled and helicopters are reportedly in pursuit.

This is a developing story and will be updated.