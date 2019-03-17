In Wake of Rockets Targeting Tel Aviv Israel and Hamas Agree to Egyptian-Brokered Ceasefire

“Safe and sound, I lie down and sleep, for You alone, Hashem, keep me secure.” Psalms 4:9 (The Israel Bible™)

Israel and Hamas have agreed to an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire on Friday, reported The Times of Israel, citing the Israeli public broadcaster Kan.

Israel has yet to confirm the reports.

The move comes after two rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip in the direction of Tel Aviv on Thursday night.

“Two rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory. The alert and warning systems operated as required,” said the Israel Defense Forces. “No interceptions were made by aerial-defense systems. No damage or injuries were reported. There are no special instructions for the civilian home front.”

The Israel Defense Forces launched retaliatory strikes hours later, targeting “terror sites” in Gaza.