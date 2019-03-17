Hamas Violently Suppresses Civil Unrest in Gaza; Palestinian Sets Self on Fire in Protest [WATCH]

“When the righteous become great the people rejoice, But when the wicked dominate the people groan.” Proverbs 29:2 (The Israel Bible™)

Hamas reacted violently to three days of protests by civilians against its misrule and misappropriation of foreign aid intended to alleviate the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Unverified footage claims to show a 30-year-old man setting himself on fire in Han Yunis in protest of the dire economic situation.

המחאה הכלכלית נגד חמאס ברצועה נכנסת ליומה השלישי.

גם כעת הפגנות נגד חמאס בחאן יונס באל בורייג’ ובשני מוקדים בעיר עזה.

בסרטון:

צעיר כבן 30 הצית עצמו היום במחנה הפליטים ג’בליה במחאה על המצב הכלכלי. pic.twitter.com/eQEpBoAeYH — Gal Berger גל ברגר (@galberger) March 16, 2019

Arab media posted videos of mass protests that began on Thursday that were heavily suppressed by Hamas security forces. Ma’an News reported that Hamas raided several homes of activists on Sunday, arresting dozens of people. Ma’an claimed that raids targeted members of Fatah, the rival political party. Palestinian human rights groups claimed that Hamas detained several of their researchers. According to Ynet, photographer Osama Kahalut was arrested by Hamas for taking a picture of Friday’s protests.

Hamas, the terrorist org that occupies Gaza since 2007, has opened fire on hundreds of Palestinians who protested today against its responsibility for their miserable lives. They said: “We want to live!” Hamas said: “We will kill you for saying this”. #بدنا_نعيش #الترنس_يجمعنا pic.twitter.com/7zyvSStHFg — Ofir Gendelman (@ofirgendelman) March 14, 2019

Videos purport to show Hamas security forces using live fire against protesters.



Hamas took over the rule of Gaza in 2007 from the Palestinian Authority. For the first time in one year Gazans did not answer the Hamas call on Friday to riot along the security fence separating Gaza from Israel. This may have been due to an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire that came in the wake of a harsh IDF response to rockets fired at Tel Aviv on Thursday night. It may also have been due to the populace disregarding the rule of the Hamas terrorist organization.