Blessings of Rain as Kinneret Continues to Rise

Ask Hashem for rain In the season of late rain. It is Hashem who causes storms; And He will provide rainstorms for them, Grass in the fields for everyone.” Zechariah 10:1 (The Israel Bible™)

The heavens opened up and Israel’s Water Authority announced on Sunday that the Kinneret rose almost three inches over the last 72 hours. Israel was suffering from a five-year drought but the winter prayers for rain have been answered and the Kinneret, Israel’s main source of drinking water, has risen 7.3 feet.

The Kinneret is still 11.86 feet short of its optimum level.

Jews pray for rain in the winter but this year is a leap year meaning that there is an additional month of prayer for rain.