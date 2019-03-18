Father of 12 Injured in Biblical Heartland Terrorist Attack Succumbs to Wounds

And the dust returns to the earth as it was, and the spirit returns to God who gave it. Ecclesiastes 12:7 (The Israel Bible™)

Rabbi Achiad Ettinger, a 47-year-old teacher and father of 12, who was taken to hospital in critical condition following yesterday’s terrorist attack died this morning in Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikvah.

Rabbi Ettinger, who lived in the Eli settlement, died from wounds sustained in a second terrorist attack perpetrated by the same murderer who had already killed 19-year-old IDF soldier, Staff Sgt. Gal Keidan from Beersheva. He was killed when the assailant stabbed him, seized his weapon and shot him before fleeing the scene in a stolen car in the attack at Ariel Junction in Samaria – north of Jerusalem. Reports from the shooting claimed that the terrorist used the gun he took from the dead soldier.

Ettinger’s relatives told reporters Sunday, that the although critically wounded, Ettinger managed to turn his car around and fire four bullets in the direction of his attacker.

According to Israel Transplant, Ettinger’s family has asked that his organs be donated to help save the lives of others.

“The people of Israel mourn over the murder of the late Rabbi Achiad Ettinger. I wish to send condolences to his family at this difficult time. May his memory be a blessing,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted.

“Rabbi Ettinger’s life’s work will continue with us even after his passing, and the strength he gave his students and the community he led will continue to strengthen us through this enormous grief and sorrow,” said President Reuven Rivlin in a statement.

As of writing, the attacker is still at large, prompting yet another massive IDF manhunt for a Palestinian murderer.