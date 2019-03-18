“At that time King Rezin of Aram recovered Eilat for Aram; he drove out the Judites from Eilat, and Edomites came to Eilat and settled there, as is still the case.” (2 KINGS 16:6)

The city of Eilat, located on the shores of the Red Sea, had been conquered by King David and built as an important port by King Shlomo. Here it is reconquered by Edom, the descendants of Esau. But foreign rule over any part of Eretz Yisrael is only temporary. During Israel’s War of Independence in 1949, the Israel Defense Forces were able to reclaim Eilat. Today, this city serves as an important port city, naval base, and a popular destination for tourists. Just as in the time of King Shlomo, it plays a critical role in Israel’s economy and defense.