Jewish Groups Gather in Geneva, Protest 7 Anti-Israel UNHRC Resolutions

Jewish and pro-Israel groups are rallying in Geneva, outside the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), to protest an entire day – today – given over to multiple resolutions against Israel.

The rally, which is meeting at the Place des Nations facing the UNHRC building, has been entitled ‘Enough is Enough’ and is aimed at calling out the United Nations’ obsession with demonizing the Jewish state, not least at the expense of ever issuing condemnations against most of the world’s other nations. A coalition of 24 organizations from Sweden, Ireland, France, Belgium, Israel, Italy, Germany and Switzerland is protesting, convened by UN Watch – a non-governmental organization that works to expose UN hypocrisy.

“The 47-nation body is set to release seven biased reports accusing the Jewish state of ‘war crimes,’ and giving a free pass to Hamas. A few days later, the council will condemn Israel in five unbalanced resolutions that likewise make no mention of Hamas, Islamic Jihad or the Palestinian Authority,” said a UN Watch statement.

The UNHRC will release its report of their Commission of Inquiry into Israel’s “large-scale assault” on “civilian” Palestinian protesters at the Gaza border.

Joe Truzman, researcher and @GroundBrief editor, shows that known Hamas militants were called “civilians” in a biased UN report. “At least 5 militants killed at the March of Return are mentioned in the report, without reference to their militant background,” he said. #EndItem7 pic.twitter.com/q31HE1sSci — UN Watch (@UNWatch) March 18, 2019

It will also release a report on the blacklist of companies who do business over the Green Line, which is considered by UN Watch as “an act of economic warfare against Israel and its allies which does nothing to further human rights.”

“Through its relentless bias and demonization of the Jewish nation, the UN is abandoning its own founding principles of universality and equality,” said Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch. “It’s time for the UN to uphold the UN Charter promise of equal rights for all nations, large and small.”

UN Watch launched an online petition to protest the UN’s behavior a few weeks ago, and one that has garnered more than 18,000 signatures.

Since its founding in 2006, the UNHRC has adopted more resolutions against Israel than Iran, Syria and North Korea combined. It has also convened more urgent sessions and inquiries on Israel than on any other country; and singles out Israel alone under a permanent agenda item at every session.