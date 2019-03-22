Trump Gives Purim Miracle to Israel: Golan Recognition

“For the sake of My servant Yaakov, Yisrael My chosen one, I call you by name, I hail you by title, though you have not known Me.” Isaiah 45:4 (The Israel Bible™)

In a manner that mirrored the Biblical nature of the Purim holiday as an aspect of Jewish redemption, President Trump announced on Thursday that his administration will recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

After 52 years it is time for the United States to fully recognize Israel’s Sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which is of critical strategic and security importance to the State of Israel and Regional Stability! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2019

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged Trump’s announcement with great enthusiasm.

At a time when Iran seeks to use Syria as a platform to destroy Israel, President Trump boldly recognizes Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. Thank you President Trump! @realDonaldTrump — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) March 21, 2019

Trump’s announcement coincided with the Jewish holiday of Purim, commemorating when the Jews overcame an existential threat posed by anti-Semitic political forces in ancient Persia.

Many are claiming this was a pre-election gift to Trump’s friend, Netanyahu, but it others see a much larger significance that transcends politics and enters into the realm of the Biblical. One such belief was expressed by Breaking Israel News publisher Rabbi Tuly Weisz, who noted that the announcement came on the Jewish holiday of Purim.

“This strengthens the comparison many have made between President Trump and Cyrus the Great,” Rabbi Weisz said. “The Edict of Cyrus in 538 BCE led directly to the unfolding of the Purim story decades later. The Jews were all supposed to return to Israel, but found it too comfortable in Persia. Only the threat of annihilation woke the Jews up from complacency and assimilation. Mordechai and Esther reminded the Jewish people to fast, pray and turn towards our Father in Heaven. Once again a non-Jewish ruler, President Trump, has issued a decree recognizing the eternal connection between the People of Israel and the Land of Israel, and on Purim no less! I only pray that unlike the original Edict of Cyrus the Great, more Jews from around the world hear this great decision and use it as the motivation to return to our eternal homeland.”

Rabbi Hillel Weiss, the spokesman for the Sanhedrin, agreed that Trump’s actions have Biblical import but this Biblical connection comes with a warning.

“King David was punished because he conquered the Golan and Syria before establishing the site of the Temple,” Rabbi Weiss told Breaking Israel News. It should be noted that the Sanhedrin was the first source to compare Trump to King Cyrus, issuing a commemorative coin to symbolize that comparison. “If Trump acts now to establish Israel’s rights to the Temple Mount, it will be in time to allow for the Passover sacrifice.”

“If King David had done all he did but did not establish the Temple, we would not be reading about him in the Bible today,” Rabbi Weiss said. “The same is true of all the world leaders.”

Rabbi Weiss related to Breaking Israel News that the Sanhedrin recently ruled that based on specific rabbinic sources, one Passover sacrifice would suffice for all of Israel this year.”

Normally, each Jew must bring his own Pascal lamb or join in a small group.

“Everything is prepared for this to take place,” Rabbi Weiss said.

“It is true that the Golan has strategic and even existential importance for Israel but it will all be worthless if it does not ultimately result in Israel fulfilling their role by establishing a Temple in Jerusalem,” Rabbi Weiss said. Rabbi Weiss noted that recent reports indicated that President Trump’s Middle East peace plan might include abandoning parts of Jerusalem, including the Temple Mount.

“Trump brought the entire world closer to geula (redemption) when he moved the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem but all of these good things can turn to bad if they come at the expense of God’s House of Prayer for All Nations,” Rabbi Weiss said. “God’s house is not for sale or for someone to derive political benefit from by making deals.”

“This is a powerful time when the world is being divided into two distinct camps; those who support Israel and God’s Temple and those who oppose it,” Rabbi Weiss said. “The Jews of America must choose. If they all came to Israel, there would not be a question over any inch of the land that God gave to the descendants of Abraham. We would immediately take our place as a nation of priests to serve the world in Jerusalem. As we just read in the Book of Esther and as we will recount on Passover, now is the time to answer God’s call to the Jews. Those who do not answer will be lost in the sands of time.”

Israel suffered from artillery attacks targeting civilian settlements in the Galilee region for years along with Syrian-aided attacks by the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO). The decision to conquer the Golan came after Syria began instituting a plan to divert most of the water flowing into the Sea of Galilee, denying Israel a major water source in contravention of international agreements. Israel conquered the Golan in the 1967 Six-Day War. During the Yom Kippur War in 1973, Syrian forces overran much of the southern Golan, before being pushed back by an Israeli counterattack. Israel and Syria signed a ceasefire agreement in 1974 that left almost all the Heights in Israeli hands. In1981, Israel passed the Golan Heights Law, effectively annexing the Golan Heights. An article in JPost pointed out ironically that Israel has ruled over the Golan for more than twice as long as the Syrian government.