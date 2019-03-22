Trump to Host Netanyahu, Who Will Address AIPAC Conference in DC

“As iron sharpens iron So a man sharpens the wit of his friend.” Proverbs 27:17 (The Israel Bible™)

U.S. President Donald Trump will host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House next week, announced the White House on Wednesday, just weeks before Israelis cast their ballot in the April 9 election amid the two leaders facing legal and political scrutiny.

The two will “will discuss their countries’ shared interests and actions in the Middle East” on March 25, followed by dinner at the White House the next day, said White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.