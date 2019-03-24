Jerusalem Jane’s Purim Blessing For Israel

It’s Purim, a festive time in Israel where one young woman got her name written into Jewish history, as God used Queen Esther to save her fellow Jews, In Israel, she is better known as Hadassah, her true Hebrew name.

She approached the king and, in doing so, risked her own life because of a series of events that preceded her rise to power.

However, ALL of these events played into the destiny of the Jewish people from being annihilated by her enemies, a historical reality that continues to play out perpetually.

Esther 4:14:

“For if you remain silent at this time, relief and deliverance for the Jews will arise from another place, but you and your father’s family will perish. And who knows but that you have come to your royal position for such a time as this?”

Let’s all keep standing United with Gods people and Nation for such a time as this! Let us not be silent but have the same courage as Queen Esther.

God never changes or takes anything back, His Covenant with the Jewish people is an ETERNAL Covenant, since Israel IS the land of the Bible, The Holy Land where He said He would put His Name forever!

Regardless of any lies or propaganda against her, the unwavering truth about Israel will always stand, because God is faithful to His Word and people!

He will ALWAYS bless and prosper His nation 🇮🇱🇮🇱 Many wicked and evil people and their armies have tried, and are still trying today to eradicate the Jewish people, but they will fail as history demonstrates.

But the terror attacks, the broken hearts, the families ripped apart as funeral after funeral memorializes those kill, or the children forced to bury their parents, or worse still, the parents who are forced to say goodbye to their children, all have their origin in the demonic hate towards the Jewish people, which is very much alive today.

And today, the Jewish people are still being attacked and killed just for being Jewish, with the latest horrific terror attack that caused 12 children of one family had to say goodbye to their beloved father because he was brutally murdered by a Muslim terrorist.

As long as we are alive, it is our responsibility to “comfort my people,” as God is commanding us to do, to stand up for what is right and true, and to speak up about facts and history when all the enemies of Israel continue to propagate lies and false history.

Truly for such a time as this, we must ALL stand with Israel, a nation there is truly nothing short of a miracle, it is incredible what this nation has accomplished in 70 years because as God promised Abraham through a solemn Covenant, the nation of Israel is a blessing to the whole world.

May the salvation of God that was seen in Esther’s day visit Israel once again, and protect Israel from all harm, and give her people His True Shalom.