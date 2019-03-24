Coincidence or Divine Payback: Trump Exonerated In Mueller Investigation Days After Recognizing Israeli Golan

“I will bless those who bless you And curse him that curses you; And all the families of the earth Shall bless themselves by you.” Genesis 12:3 (The Israel Bible™)

Donald Trump showed himself to be a true friend of Israel when he made the historic step of moving the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Last week he became the first world leader to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. His announcement came 52 years after Israel effectively annexed the region vital for national security and, most auspiciously, on the Jewish holiday of Purim.

It is interesting to note that after two years of investigation, it was announced on Friday afternoon that the soon-to-be-issued report of special counsel Robert Mueller will not include any indictments concerning collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian interference in the presidential election.

Rabbi Hillel Weiss, the spokesman for the Sanhedrin, stated that there was clearly a cause-and-effect relationship between the results of the Mueller investigation and Trump’s support of Israel and recognition of the Golan.

“The borders of Israel are written in the Bible as is the requirement of all nations to establish courts of justice,” Rabbi Weiss said to Breaking Israel News. “By supporting one, the other also grows in strength. A leader that rejects the Biblical boundaries of Israel will surely suffer from evil justice. This is not a threat. It is simply a natural outcome of rejecting the Bible.”

Rabbi Weiss pointed to the financial woes of the United Nations (UN), an institution responsible for countless unjust anti-Israel resolutions as well as resolutions that sought to erase the historical connections between the Jews and their homeland. The UN is struggling financially and many of its branches are in danger of dissolution.

“Adhering to the Noahide laws, strengthening borders and nations and legal institutions, is even more important for a leader than an individual,” Rabbi Weiss said. “Non-adherence to these basic principles of humanity leads to greater destruction and damages the entire nation, maybe even the world.”

Rabbi Ken Spiro, a historian and Senior Lecturer and Researcher for Aish HaTorah Yeshiva, noted that having Israel as an ally did seem to be a successful political tactic for the U.S. President.

“America and Israel have the strongest possible relationship right now thanks to President Trump,” Rabbi Spiro told Breaking Israel News. “Even though he is not a particularly religious man, he is connecting the American Evangelicals to Israel. Evangelicals overwhelmingly support Israel because they see prophecy coming true and they realize that God is going to judge them on how they treat us.”

Rabbi Spiro cited as his source the well-known verse from Genesis.

“On the level of the simple reading of the verse, we know that God blesses people who bless Israel and curse people who curse Israel.”

But as a student of history, Rabbi Spiro noted that blessing Israel has historically borne tangible benefits.

“You can chart the rise and fall of empires by how they treat the Jews,” Rabbi Spiro said, “When they are good to us, it is always a great symbiotic relationship; we benefit and the host country benefits. But when they are bad to us, we suffer and they suffer.”

Rabbi Spiro gave as examples Germany and Spain, both of which flourished as a result of the contributions of their Jewish populations. But when they began to oppress the Jews, their economies crumbled.

“It’s not exclusively a supernatural thing,” Rabbi Spiro explained. “If you have in your country a creative and intelligent people and encourage them to do what they do best, everyone will flourish. It is a win-win situation. But we see that in the long-run, nations that oppress the Jews and their Jewish population always lose big.”

The rabbi’s lesson came with a warning.

“It isn’t exclusive. Often, the nations that started out being the best to us ended up being the worst to us.”