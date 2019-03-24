Pompeo: Trump Like Queen Esther, Helping to Save the Jewish People

“On the contrary, if you keep silent in this crisis, relief and deliverance will come to the Yehudim from another quarter, while you and your father’s house will perish. And who knows, perhaps you have attained to royal position for just such a crisis.” Esther 4:14 (The Israel Bible™)

In an interview at the end of his recent visit to Israel, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made a remarkable statement about this boss, President Trump, comparing him to Esther, the hero of the Jewish holiday of Purim, who served as a divine emissary to aid the Jewish people.

Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) Middle East Bureau Chief Chris Mitchell, asked Pompeo, “Could it be that President Trump right now has been sort of raised for such a time as this, just like Queen Esther, to help save the Jewish people from the Iranian menace?”

“As a Christian, I certainly believe that’s possible,” he replied. “It was remarkable – so we were down in the tunnels where we could see 3,000 years ago, and 2,000 years ago – if I have the history just right – to see the remarkable history of the faith in this place and the work that our administration’s done to make sure that this democracy in the Middle East, that this Jewish state remains. I am confident that the Lord is at work here.”

Indeed, Trump’s withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), colloquially known as the Iran nuclear deal, was a major step in ensuring Israel’s protection from Iranian expansionism, their support of terrorism, and their eventual acquisition of a nuclear ICBM program.

Pompeo may have been in a particularly prophetic state of mind for the interview since he visited the Western Wall on Thursday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. They were accompanied by US ambassador to Israel David Friedman, the rabbi of the Western Wall Shmuel Rabinovich, and the director of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, Mordechai Eliav.

“So, I’ve been there before, but this was incredibly special. To be there with the Israeli prime minister and ambassador from the United States to Israel was really an important moment. It was special for me as a Christian. It was special I think to show the commitment the United States has to this democracy, this Jewish nation of Israel,” said Pompeo.