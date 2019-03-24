AIPAC Did Not Invite 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidates to Conference

“Haman then said to King Ahasuerus, “There is a certain people, scattered and dispersed among the other peoples in all the provinces of your realm, whose laws are different from those of any other people and who do not obey the king’s laws; and it is not in Your Majesty’s interest to tolerate them.” Esther 3:8 (The Israel Bible™)

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee did not invite any of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates to address this year’s annual policy conference, a source in the pro-Israel lobby told JNS.

“Since 2008, we have only had presidential candidates speaking in actual election years,” said the source.